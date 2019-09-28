Reviewing STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

STORE Capital Corporation has 93.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand STORE Capital Corporation has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have STORE Capital Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.70% 3.10% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares STORE Capital Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital Corporation N/A 35 40.63 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

STORE Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for STORE Capital Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.47 2.55

$37 is the average price target of STORE Capital Corporation, with a potential downside of -0.64%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 73.76%. Based on the data given earlier, STORE Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of STORE Capital Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year STORE Capital Corporation has stronger performance than STORE Capital Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.24 shows that STORE Capital Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, STORE Capital Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

STORE Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.