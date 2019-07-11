Reviewing STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)’s and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)’s results

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital Corporation 33 13.68 N/A 0.84 40.33 Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.27 N/A -2.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see STORE Capital Corporation and Gyrodyne LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1% Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for STORE Capital Corporation and Gyrodyne LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Gyrodyne LLC 0 0 0 0.00

STORE Capital Corporation has a 4.08% upside potential and a consensus target price of $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both STORE Capital Corporation and Gyrodyne LLC are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 45.25% respectively. STORE Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Gyrodyne LLC has 19.81% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STORE Capital Corporation 2.72% 1.74% 6.56% 13.35% 31.63% 19.96% Gyrodyne LLC 8.65% 0% 8.94% 3.61% -1.03% 16.21%

For the past year STORE Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gyrodyne LLC.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors STORE Capital Corporation beats Gyrodyne LLC.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.