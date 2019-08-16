Reviewing STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)’s and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s results

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital Corporation 34 13.85 N/A 0.84 40.63 CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.07 N/A 1.44 11.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of STORE Capital Corporation and CoreCivic Inc. CoreCivic Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to STORE Capital Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. STORE Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than CoreCivic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1% CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

STORE Capital Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.24 beta. CoreCivic Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for STORE Capital Corporation and CoreCivic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 CoreCivic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

STORE Capital Corporation has a -0.61% downside potential and an average target price of $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of STORE Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.7% of CoreCivic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. STORE Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84% CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82%

For the past year STORE Capital Corporation had bullish trend while CoreCivic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors CoreCivic Inc.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.