Reviewing StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON)’s and Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)’s results

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) and Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Personal Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneMor Partners L.P. 3 0.21 N/A -1.98 0.00 Service Corporation International 43 2.69 N/A 2.31 18.28

Table 1 highlights StoneMor Partners L.P. and Service Corporation International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneMor Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Service Corporation International 0.00% 28.2% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

StoneMor Partners L.P. has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Service Corporation International is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

StoneMor Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Service Corporation International’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. StoneMor Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Service Corporation International.

Analyst Ratings

StoneMor Partners L.P. and Service Corporation International Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneMor Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Service Corporation International 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Service Corporation International’s potential upside is 3.79% and its average target price is $49.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of StoneMor Partners L.P. shares and 94.1% of Service Corporation International shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of StoneMor Partners L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Service Corporation International’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneMor Partners L.P. -32.38% -32.38% -23.82% -41.93% -57.19% 23.33% Service Corporation International 0.24% 0.02% -6.35% -5.87% 13.72% 4.77%

For the past year StoneMor Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Service Corporation International.

Summary

Service Corporation International beats StoneMor Partners L.P. on 7 of the 9 factors.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The companyÂ’s cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items. It also provides receptacles for cremated remains that include urns, and the inurnment of cremated remains in niches or scattering gardens; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and prayer services. As of September 15, 2017, the company owned and operated 316 cemeteries in 27 states and Puerto Rico; and 98 funeral homes in 18 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor GP LLC serves as the general partner of StoneMor Partners L.P. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, and cremation services, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, on-line and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other merchandise. Further, the companyÂ’s cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installation, and burial openings and closings, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 1,502 funeral homes; and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 45 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.