Reviewing StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON)’s and Its Competitors results

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) is a company in the Personal Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of StoneMor Partners L.P.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.83% of all Personal Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of StoneMor Partners L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.52% of all Personal Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have StoneMor Partners L.P. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneMor Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.00% -4.50% Industry Average 4.83% 81.26% 6.92%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares StoneMor Partners L.P. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio StoneMor Partners L.P. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 99.23M 2.05B 25.78

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for StoneMor Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneMor Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.33 2.63

As a group, Personal Services companies have a potential upside of 81.37%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of StoneMor Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneMor Partners L.P. 3.45% -9.55% -51.35% -14.29% -56.52% -14.29% Industry Average 1.81% 5.70% 10.21% 14.25% 20.67% 19.57%

For the past year StoneMor Partners L.P. had bearish trend while StoneMor Partners L.P.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of StoneMor Partners L.P. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, StoneMor Partners L.P.’s competitors have 1.12 and 0.95 for Current and Quick Ratio. StoneMor Partners L.P. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than StoneMor Partners L.P.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

StoneMor Partners L.P. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.77. Competitively, StoneMor Partners L.P.’s rivals’ beta is 0.93 which is 7.50% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

StoneMor Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

StoneMor Partners L.P.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The companyÂ’s cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items. It also provides receptacles for cremated remains that include urns, and the inurnment of cremated remains in niches or scattering gardens; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and prayer services. As of September 15, 2017, the company owned and operated 316 cemeteries in 27 states and Puerto Rico; and 98 funeral homes in 18 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor GP LLC serves as the general partner of StoneMor Partners L.P. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.