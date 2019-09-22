Reviewing StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)’s and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s results

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 32 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75 Splunk Inc. 126 9.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of StoneCo Ltd. and Splunk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3% Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

StoneCo Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Splunk Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Splunk Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for StoneCo Ltd. and Splunk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 3 2.60 Splunk Inc. 1 1 8 2.80

The consensus target price of StoneCo Ltd. is $31.8, with potential downside of -11.74%. Competitively Splunk Inc. has a consensus target price of $141.8, with potential upside of 16.61%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Splunk Inc. is looking more favorable than StoneCo Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

StoneCo Ltd. and Splunk Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 94.8%. StoneCo Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 26.68%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Splunk Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86% Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Splunk Inc.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.