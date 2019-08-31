Reviewing StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)’s and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s results

Both StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 31 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75 Slack Technologies Inc. 33 31.60 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of StoneCo Ltd. and Slack Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of StoneCo Ltd. and Slack Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of StoneCo Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Slack Technologies Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Slack Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

StoneCo Ltd. and Slack Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 3 2.60 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$32.6 is StoneCo Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 8.38%. On the other hand, Slack Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 28.04% and its consensus price target is $36.67. The results provided earlier shows that Slack Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than StoneCo Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

StoneCo Ltd. and Slack Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 42.5%. Insiders owned roughly 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. has 89.86% stronger performance while Slack Technologies Inc. has -13.46% weaker performance.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.