Reviewing StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)’s and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s results

Both StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 29 0.00 N/A 0.46 56.49 RingCentral Inc. 110 14.26 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates StoneCo Ltd. and RingCentral Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -7% -2.5%

Liquidity

StoneCo Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RingCentral Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. RingCentral Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

StoneCo Ltd. and RingCentral Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The downside potential is -4.46% for StoneCo Ltd. with consensus target price of $33. RingCentral Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $119.86 consensus target price and a -4.99% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, StoneCo Ltd. is looking more favorable than RingCentral Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both StoneCo Ltd. and RingCentral Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 0% respectively. 26.68% are StoneCo Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of RingCentral Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. -4.13% -27.09% 22.65% -4.24% 0% 42.14% RingCentral Inc. 0.92% 12.12% 15.55% 42.38% 59.28% 44.52%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. has weaker performance than RingCentral Inc.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.