Reviewing StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)’s and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s results

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 30 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.18 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights StoneCo Ltd. and Rimini Street Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7%

Liquidity

StoneCo Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Rimini Street Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. StoneCo Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for StoneCo Ltd. and Rimini Street Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75 Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

StoneCo Ltd. has a -9.54% downside potential and an average price target of $33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77% of StoneCo Ltd. shares and 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. shares. StoneCo Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 26.68%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. had bullish trend while Rimini Street Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats Rimini Street Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.