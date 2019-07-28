Reviewing StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX)’s and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.13 N/A 1.71 12.86 Legg Mason Inc. 33 1.16 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Legg Mason Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Legg Mason Inc.’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential downside is -25.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Legg Mason Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.74% and 86.2%. Competitively, Legg Mason Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94% Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. has weaker performance than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Legg Mason Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.