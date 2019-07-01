Reviewing StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

Since StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.06 N/A 1.71 12.86 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.43 N/A 2.26 2.72

In table 1 we can see StoneCastle Financial Corp. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FS KKR Capital Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to StoneCastle Financial Corp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of FS KKR Capital Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both StoneCastle Financial Corp. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 24.74% and 29.87% respectively. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94% FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. was less bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats FS KKR Capital Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.