Reviewing StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX)’s and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s results

Since StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.31 N/A 1.71 12.67 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 7.17 N/A 1.20 33.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than StoneCastle Financial Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares and 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 0.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. was less bullish than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats StoneCastle Financial Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.