Reviewing StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX)’s and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s results

As Asset Management companies, StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 7.88 N/A 1.71 12.67 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.43 N/A 0.35 47.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial Corp. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both StoneCastle Financial Corp. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 24.74% and 2.94% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.