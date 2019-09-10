Reviewing StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX)’s and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.23 N/A 1.71 12.67 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.66 N/A 0.45 31.38

Demonstrates StoneCastle Financial Corp. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has lower revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial Corp. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us StoneCastle Financial Corp. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

StoneCastle Financial Corp. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.74% and 23.21%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. has weaker performance than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.