Reviewing Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s results

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.32 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.19% and 10.74%. Insiders held roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.