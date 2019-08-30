Reviewing Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)’s results

We are contrasting Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|15.38
|N/A
|0.63
|22.18
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 11.19% and 16.12% respectively. Insiders owned 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.59%
|3.24%
|5.1%
|9.79%
|11.18%
|12.52%
For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
