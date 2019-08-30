Reviewing Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)’s results

We are contrasting Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.38 N/A 0.63 22.18

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 11.19% and 16.12% respectively. Insiders owned 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.