Reviewing Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s results

Since Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 11.19% and 0.46% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.