Reviewing Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s results

This is a contrast between Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.16
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Insiders held 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. Comparatively, 1.36% are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|2.17%
|2.78%
|-0.15%
|5.48%
|-6.69%
|22.6%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.88%
|1.53%
|7.32%
|14.12%
|7.23%
|11.69%
For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.
