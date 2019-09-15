Reviewing Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s results

Both Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 671 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 144.14 N/A -3.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 111.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 67.9% respectively. Competitively, 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.