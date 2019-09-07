Reviewing Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s results

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 723 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.04 N/A -1.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Liquidity

30.3 and 30.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s average target price is $79.75, while its potential upside is 13.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Seattle Genetics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.