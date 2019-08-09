Reviewing Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 896 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.01 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is 30.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.3. The Current Ratio of rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $25.5, with potential upside of 80.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 45.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.