Reviewing Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

Both Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|627
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.73
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is 30.3 while its Current Ratio is 30.3. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 127.27% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.72%
|-14.65%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors MannKind Corporation beats Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.