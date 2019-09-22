Reviewing Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

Both Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 627 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.73 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is 30.3 while its Current Ratio is 30.3. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 127.27% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors MannKind Corporation beats Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.