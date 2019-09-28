Reviewing Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 10.28M -0.54 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 34,427,327.53% 0% 0% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 157,973,608.63% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.3 while its Quick Ratio is 30.3. On the competitive side is, Liquidia Technologies Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 61.4% respectively. Comparatively, 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.