Reviewing Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s results

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 803 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.24 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 demonstrates Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Liquidity

Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.3 while its Quick Ratio is 30.3. On the competitive side is, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.4 Current Ratio and a 9.4 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average price target of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75.25, which is potential 10.73% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 84.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.