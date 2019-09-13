Reviewing Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 679 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 23 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InflaRx N.V. are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to InflaRx N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of InflaRx N.V. is $6, which is potential 98.68% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.