Reviewing Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 752 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Liquidity

30.3 and 30.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 4.3% respectively. Comparatively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.