Reviewing Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 723 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 3.72%. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.