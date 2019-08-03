Reviewing Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 924 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 19.72 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Liquidity

30.3 and 30.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Its rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.9 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares and 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.