Reviewing Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 597 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.39 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. Its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 49%. Comparatively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.