Reviewing Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT)’s and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)’s results

Both Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 35 5.05 N/A 2.65 14.45 Bank OZK 30 3.53 N/A 3.19 9.60

Table 1 highlights Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and Bank OZK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bank OZK appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Bank OZK, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.4% 1.7% Bank OZK 0.00% 11.2% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.48 and it happens to be 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bank OZK is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.2% of Bank OZK are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% are Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Bank OZK’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 5.6% 5.49% 10.2% 9.57% 0.92% 16.62% Bank OZK -1.42% 2.48% -6.23% -3.2% -24.72% 33.95%

For the past year Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Bank OZK

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. beats Bank OZK.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 37 banking locations, including 28 full service banking locations in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 4 full service banking locations in the Indianapolis MSA, and 5 full service banking locations in the Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.