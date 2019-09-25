Reviewing STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)’s and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH)’s results

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Broad Line sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics N.V. 17 1.85 N/A 1.40 13.06 Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 17 0.85 N/A 2.46 6.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of STMicroelectronics N.V. and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STMicroelectronics N.V. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us STMicroelectronics N.V. and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics N.V. 0.00% 0% 0% Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0.00% 25.3% 11%

Volatility and Risk

STMicroelectronics N.V. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.53 beta which makes it 53.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

STMicroelectronics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STMicroelectronics N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered STMicroelectronics N.V. and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.83% for STMicroelectronics N.V. with average target price of $19.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of STMicroelectronics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 28.4% of STMicroelectronics N.V.’s shares. Competitively, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STMicroelectronics N.V. -6.17% -0.54% -0.44% 12.86% -15.67% 31.48% Vishay Intertechnology Inc. -2.02% 2.41% -13.04% -12.14% -32.14% -5.61%

For the past year STMicroelectronics N.V. had bullish trend while Vishay Intertechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

STMicroelectronics N.V. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in five segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, power modules, and IGBTs. The Optoelectronic segment provides standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors & Inductors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, crowbar and steel blade, variable, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pryotechnic initiators/ignitors, networks/arrays, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, and aluminum electrolytic capacitors. The companyÂ’s semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and perform other functions. It serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, power supplies, aerospace, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.