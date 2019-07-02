Reviewing STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)’s and Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s results

Both STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) and Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics N.V. 16 1.63 N/A 1.40 12.42 Qorvo Inc. 67 2.66 N/A 0.17 421.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Qorvo Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than STMicroelectronics N.V. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. STMicroelectronics N.V. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Qorvo Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us STMicroelectronics N.V. and Qorvo Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics N.V. 0.00% 0% 0% Qorvo Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.21 beta indicates that STMicroelectronics N.V. is 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Qorvo Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

STMicroelectronics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Qorvo Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Qorvo Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to STMicroelectronics N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. and Qorvo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Qorvo Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 16.54% upside potential and an average price target of $21. Competitively the average price target of Qorvo Inc. is $72, which is potential 3.42% upside. The results provided earlier shows that STMicroelectronics N.V. appears more favorable than Qorvo Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

STMicroelectronics N.V. and Qorvo Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 93.2%. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s share held by insiders are 28.4%. Competitively, 0.4% are Qorvo Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STMicroelectronics N.V. 0.87% -2.96% 5.6% 17.15% -28.81% 25% Qorvo Inc. -3.71% -3.98% 13.02% 7.63% -10.19% 20.78%

For the past year STMicroelectronics N.V. was more bullish than Qorvo Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors STMicroelectronics N.V. beats Qorvo Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of things. The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications, network infrastructure, and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems, such as radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and smart home solutions. This segment provides high power gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, switches, CMOS system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.