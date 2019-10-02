Reviewing STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)’s and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s results

Both STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics N.V. 19 0.38 642.44M 1.40 13.06 NXP Semiconductors N.V. 105 1.36 277.69M 6.61 15.64

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of STMicroelectronics N.V. and NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXP Semiconductors N.V. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than STMicroelectronics N.V. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of NXP Semiconductors N.V., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics N.V. 3,444,718,498.66% 0% 0% NXP Semiconductors N.V. 265,249,785.08% 19.1% 9.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.38 shows that STMicroelectronics N.V. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of STMicroelectronics N.V. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. STMicroelectronics N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown STMicroelectronics N.V. and NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 NXP Semiconductors N.V. 0 2 6 2.75

STMicroelectronics N.V. has a consensus price target of $19.2, and a 1.05% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of NXP Semiconductors N.V. is $113.5, which is potential 6.37% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, NXP Semiconductors N.V. is looking more favorable than STMicroelectronics N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both STMicroelectronics N.V. and NXP Semiconductors N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 80.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 28.4% of STMicroelectronics N.V.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 86.4% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STMicroelectronics N.V. -6.17% -0.54% -0.44% 12.86% -15.67% 31.48% NXP Semiconductors N.V. -2% 3.47% -1.52% 17.86% 9.03% 41.09%

For the past year STMicroelectronics N.V. has weaker performance than NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors N.V. beats STMicroelectronics N.V. on 11 of the 15 factors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. The company also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, it delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices, including microcontrollers, as well as secure mobile transaction solutions and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Further, the company provides standard semiconductor components, such as small signal discretes, power discretes, protection and signal conditioning devices, and standard logic devices. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. NXP Semiconductors N.V. markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.