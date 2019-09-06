Reviewing STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of STMicroelectronics N.V.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.33% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand STMicroelectronics N.V. has 28.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have STMicroelectronics N.V. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics N.V. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares STMicroelectronics N.V. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics N.V. N/A 17 13.06 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

STMicroelectronics N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio STMicroelectronics N.V. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.73 5.00 2.65

$19.2 is the average target price of STMicroelectronics N.V., with a potential downside of -0.05%. As a group, Semiconductor – Broad Line companies have a potential upside of 46.22%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, STMicroelectronics N.V. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of STMicroelectronics N.V. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STMicroelectronics N.V. -6.17% -0.54% -0.44% 12.86% -15.67% 31.48% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year STMicroelectronics N.V. has weaker performance than STMicroelectronics N.V.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of STMicroelectronics N.V. are 2.8 and 1.9. Competitively, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s rivals have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STMicroelectronics N.V.

Volatility and Risk

STMicroelectronics N.V. has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s rivals are 44.25% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Dividends

STMicroelectronics N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors STMicroelectronics N.V.’s rivals beat STMicroelectronics N.V.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.