Reviewing STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)’s and AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO)’s results

Both STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) and AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics N.V. 17 1.74 N/A 1.40 13.06 AU Optronics Corp. 3 0.00 N/A 0.07 35.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of STMicroelectronics N.V. and AU Optronics Corp. AU Optronics Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than STMicroelectronics N.V. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. STMicroelectronics N.V. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of STMicroelectronics N.V. and AU Optronics Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics N.V. 0.00% 0% 0% AU Optronics Corp. 0.00% 1.1% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

STMicroelectronics N.V. has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AU Optronics Corp. has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of STMicroelectronics N.V. are 2.8 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor AU Optronics Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. STMicroelectronics N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AU Optronics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. and AU Optronics Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 AU Optronics Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of STMicroelectronics N.V. is $21, with potential upside of 19.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of STMicroelectronics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.4% of AU Optronics Corp. are owned by institutional investors. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 28.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14% of AU Optronics Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STMicroelectronics N.V. -6.17% -0.54% -0.44% 12.86% -15.67% 31.48% AU Optronics Corp. -10.49% -13.22% -27.27% -35.03% -40.47% -35.03%

For the past year STMicroelectronics N.V. has 31.48% stronger performance while AU Optronics Corp. has -35.03% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors STMicroelectronics N.V. beats AU Optronics Corp.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, and others. It sells its panels to original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing of TFT-LCD modules; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; and IP related business. It operates in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.