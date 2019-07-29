Reviewing Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX)’s and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s results

This is a contrast between Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix Inc. 27 1.90 N/A 0.48 50.56 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stitch Fix Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stitch Fix Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 9.9% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -8.6% -3.4%

Liquidity

Stitch Fix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. are 1.2 and 0.2 respectively. Stitch Fix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Stitch Fix Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stitch Fix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 67.15% and an $46 average price target. On the other hand, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s potential upside is 186.89% and its average price target is $3.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is looking more favorable than Stitch Fix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.4% of Stitch Fix Inc. shares and 42.6% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Stitch Fix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stitch Fix Inc. -8.25% -7.06% 3.25% -6.82% 11.08% 43.18% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -0.79% -4.61% -8.98% -14.47% -35.58% 9.02%

For the past year Stitch Fix Inc. was more bullish than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Summary

Stitch Fix Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.