Reviewing Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC)’s and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s results

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 41 0.46 N/A 1.88 20.11 The Progressive Corporation 77 1.24 N/A 5.50 14.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stewart Information Services Corporation and The Progressive Corporation. The Progressive Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Stewart Information Services Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Stewart Information Services Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 23.7% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Stewart Information Services Corporation has a beta of 0.56 and its 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Progressive Corporation on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stewart Information Services Corporation and The Progressive Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewart Information Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Progressive Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively the average target price of The Progressive Corporation is $85, which is potential 12.14% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stewart Information Services Corporation and The Progressive Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.7% and 81.5% respectively. 2.1% are Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of The Progressive Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% The Progressive Corporation -0.05% -0.94% 5.29% 21.32% 36.28% 34.23%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation had bearish trend while The Progressive Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

The Progressive Corporation beats Stewart Information Services Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.