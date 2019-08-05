Reviewing Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC)’s and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)’s results

Both Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 42 0.48 N/A 1.88 20.11 Sun Life Financial Inc. 39 0.00 N/A 3.11 13.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stewart Information Services Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stewart Information Services Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Stewart Information Services Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Life Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stewart Information Services Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Stewart Information Services Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Competitively, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Stewart Information Services Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewart Information Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s consensus price target is $49.5, while its potential upside is 27.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stewart Information Services Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.7% and 54.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.04% are Sun Life Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% Sun Life Financial Inc. -1.9% -0.81% 0.15% 14.5% 1.75% 24.71%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation has -8.62% weaker performance while Sun Life Financial Inc. has 24.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Stewart Information Services Corporation beats Sun Life Financial Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.