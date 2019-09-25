Reviewing Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC)’s and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)’s results

Both Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 40 0.48 N/A 1.88 20.11 First American Financial Corporation 55 1.15 N/A 4.48 12.90

Demonstrates Stewart Information Services Corporation and First American Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. First American Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Stewart Information Services Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than First American Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stewart Information Services Corporation and First American Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

Stewart Information Services Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.56 beta. First American Financial Corporation’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.93 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Stewart Information Services Corporation and First American Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewart Information Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, First American Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 18.42% and its consensus target price is $70.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stewart Information Services Corporation and First American Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.7% and 85.6% respectively. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, 1.5% are First American Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation has -8.62% weaker performance while First American Financial Corporation has 29.53% stronger performance.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.