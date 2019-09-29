Reviewing Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC)’s and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)’s results

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 36 3.36 23.15M 1.88 20.11 Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.00 13.74M 0.30 46.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stewart Information Services Corporation and Donegal Group Inc. Donegal Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Stewart Information Services Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Donegal Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stewart Information Services Corporation and Donegal Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 64,466,722.36% 7.1% 3.4% Donegal Group Inc. 105,936,777.18% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.7% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares and 91.55% of Donegal Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.42% of Donegal Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation has -8.62% weaker performance while Donegal Group Inc. has 16.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Stewart Information Services Corporation beats Donegal Group Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.