Reviewing Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC)’s and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y)’s results

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 41 0.46 N/A 1.88 20.11 Alleghany Corporation 670 1.36 N/A 20.61 33.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Alleghany Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Stewart Information Services Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Alleghany Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stewart Information Services Corporation and Alleghany Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.56 beta means Stewart Information Services Corporation’s volatility is 44.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Alleghany Corporation’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.66 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Stewart Information Services Corporation and Alleghany Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewart Information Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alleghany Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Alleghany Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $700 average target price and a -6.74% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stewart Information Services Corporation and Alleghany Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.7% and 84.2%. About 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Alleghany Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% Alleghany Corporation -1.01% -1.16% 4.39% 9.96% 9.08% 10.01%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation has -8.62% weaker performance while Alleghany Corporation has 10.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Alleghany Corporation beats Stewart Information Services Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.