Reviewing Stewardship Financial Corporation (SSFN)’s and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s results

Both Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewardship Financial Corporation 13 4.21 N/A 0.91 16.99 Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 13 0.00 1.32M 0.63 24.64

Table 1 demonstrates Stewardship Financial Corporation and Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Stewardship Financial Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Stewardship Financial Corporation is presently more affordable than Patriot National Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stewardship Financial Corporation and Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 0.8% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 9,880,239.52% 3.6% 0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Stewardship Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. From a competition point of view, Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has a 0.39 beta which is 61.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.9% of Stewardship Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 5.6% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Stewardship Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42%

For the past year Stewardship Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.