Reviewing Sterling Bancorp (STL)’s and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s results

This is a contrast between Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Money Center Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp 20 4.14 N/A 1.95 11.19 Wells Fargo & Company 47 2.56 N/A 4.88 9.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sterling Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sterling Bancorp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Sterling Bancorp has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 0.00% 10.3% 1.4% Wells Fargo & Company 0.00% 11.8% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Bancorp’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Wells Fargo & Company’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sterling Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Wells Fargo & Company 1 5 1 2.14

Sterling Bancorp’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 23.27%. Competitively the average target price of Wells Fargo & Company is $51.56, which is potential 6.03% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sterling Bancorp seems more appealing than Wells Fargo & Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.7% of Wells Fargo & Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Sterling Bancorp’s shares. Competitively, 77.8% are Wells Fargo & Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sterling Bancorp 0.83% 2.2% 3.16% 12.34% -3.32% 32.34% Wells Fargo & Company -0.08% 1.51% 0.37% -3.35% -17.23% 5.06%

For the past year Sterling Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo & Company.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats on 7 of the 11 factors Wells Fargo & Company.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 13 offices in Westchester County, 8 in New York City, 9 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, and 2 in Long Island, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts. Its Wholesale Banking segment offers commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection, foreign exchange, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, commodity and equity risk management, insurance, corporate trust fiduciary and agency, and investment banking services, as well as online/electronic products. This segment also provides construction, and land acquisition and development loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; interim financing arrangements; rehabilitation loans; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; loans for securitization; and real estate and mortgage brokerage services. The companyÂ’s Wealth and Investment Management segment offers financial planning, private banking, credit, and investment management and fiduciary services, as well as retirement and trust services. It serves clients through approximately 8,600 locations and 13,000 ATMs; online and mobile banking; and offices in 42 countries. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.