Reviewing STERIS plc (STE)’s and Its Rivals results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

STERIS plc has 87.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.4% of STERIS plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have STERIS plc and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS plc 0.00% 9.70% 6.00% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares STERIS plc and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS plc N/A 135 41.84 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

STERIS plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for STERIS plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.66 2.75

STERIS plc presently has a consensus price target of $144, suggesting a potential downside of -3.00%. The potential upside of the peers is 36.47%. STERIS plc’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of STERIS plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year STERIS plc’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of STERIS plc are 2.3 and 1.8. Competitively, STERIS plc’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. STERIS plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STERIS plc.

Volatility & Risk

STERIS plc is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. Competitively, STERIS plc’s rivals’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

STERIS plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors STERIS plc’s competitors beat STERIS plc.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.