Reviewing STERIS plc (STE)’s and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS plc 129 4.47 N/A 3.22 40.76 Avanos Medical Inc. 44 2.90 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of STERIS plc and Avanos Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS plc 0.00% 8.6% 5.3% Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.04 beta indicates that STERIS plc is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Avanos Medical Inc.’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of STERIS plc is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Avanos Medical Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Avanos Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than STERIS plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for STERIS plc and Avanos Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00 Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -2.22% for STERIS plc with consensus target price of $144. Competitively the consensus target price of Avanos Medical Inc. is $65, which is potential 61.05% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Avanos Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than STERIS plc, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

STERIS plc and Avanos Medical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 95.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of STERIS plc’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Avanos Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STERIS plc 0.93% 2.13% 9.34% 9.2% 28.09% 22.99% Avanos Medical Inc. 0.76% -2.42% -6.87% -13.37% -17.07% -1.94%

For the past year STERIS plc had bullish trend while Avanos Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

STERIS plc beats Avanos Medical Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.