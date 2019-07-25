Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 105.66 N/A -3.00 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2813.27 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility & Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 5.56 which is 456.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 116.10% at a $29 average target price. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 56.79%. The information presented earlier suggests that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.