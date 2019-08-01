Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

This is a contrast between Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 104.48 N/A -3.00 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 118.54% for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 0% respectively. 8.4% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.