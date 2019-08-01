Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

This is a contrast between Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|104.48
|N/A
|-3.00
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-123.6%
|-96.7%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 118.54% for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $29.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 0% respectively. 8.4% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.74%
|3.93%
|29.36%
|10.15%
|-25.24%
|53.05%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.01%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
