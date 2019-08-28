Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

Both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 95.89 N/A -3.04 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.24 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk and Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 1.91 beta is the reason why it is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 138.10%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 43.63% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 77.7% respectively. Insiders owned 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.