Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s results

Since Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 26.57 N/A -3.04 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Volatility and Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s beta is 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential upside is 220.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 8 of the 8 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.