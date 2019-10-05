Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s results

We are comparing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 31.02M -3.04 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 2 0.00 7.39M -6.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 264,224,872.23% -127.1% -98.9% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 369,444,583.31% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk and Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. OncoSec Medical Incorporated on the other hand, has 2.24 beta which makes it 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 274.33% and an $35 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. About 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 8 of the 10 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.